'Turn up and apply': Outdoor interviews ahead of new Shrewsbury Subway opening

A major sandwich chain is holding outdoor interviews this weekend ahead of its new shop opening.

A new Subway is coming to Meole Brace Retail park in Shrewsbury
Subway is launching at Meole Brace Retail Park in Shrewsbury in July, and the company is recruiting for several positions both there and at other existing sites. Anyone interested can just turn up and apply on Saturday morning between 10am and noon at the company's town centre shop in Claremont Street.

Mike Gries, the sandwich giant's franchisee in Shropshire said: “As is widely reported in the media at the moment, I think we’ve seen the perfect storm, in terms of recruitment. Not only have our stores in Shropshire experienced one of their best years on record, Brexit has caused a lot of EU nationals to choose to head home.

"Staff that joined us whilst on furlough from their ‘normal’ jobs, have now returned to work and we are actively recruiting to fill these roles."

He added “It’s an exciting time to be joining Subway, a lot of companies have struggled throughout the pandemic, but we’re actually growing. Job security is very important to people these days and we can offer that."

A spokesperson for Subway in Shropshire said: “We’re really excited to be hosting our first ever socially distanced open interview next Saturday. Candidates who’d be interested in joining us can just turn up on the morning and apply. Please make sure you bring a mask, but were hoping to host interviews outside the front of the store (weather permitting)."

