Step back in time in 'Tardis' as Shrewsbury museum offers free entry

Shrewsbury Museum's Maggie Love is ready to welcome visitors

Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery in The Square is celebrating the lifting of restrictions by welcoming visitors in free of charge.

Currently the interactive exhibits are not on display for Covid-safety reasons, but duty manager Maggie Love believes there are still plenty of interesting things to see.

"It's like a Tardis," she said. "Most people think it's just going to be a couple of rooms, but there is a fantastic journey to go on through the history of Shrewsbury and Shropshire.

"We have collections explaining the geology of the county, as well as fossils and ceramics."

One of the exhibitions currently running is Ruralities, a project which brings together four specially selected artists committed to investigating the rural in their practices, though they come from different places and backgrounds within the rural West Midlands and beyond. The artists were given access to the collections of three regional Museums (Shrewsbury, Worcester and Hereford), to investigate rural narratives lying dormant within their collections.

Lucy Wright and Craig David Parr’s work will be on display at the museum until June 27.

The Shrewsbury Arts Trail is also running throughout June and July, and is a new initiative founded by Jess Richards from Shrewsbury Arts & Crafts to promote the visual arts in the town, making the work of Shropshire arts and crafts people accessible to everyone. Visitors can see specially curated exhibitions and discover the quality and creativity of local artists.