Housebuilder announces new development on outskirts of Shrewsbury

Typical lounge in the Kingsley style home coming to The Lilies

The Lilies development by Barratt Homes will have two, three and four bedroom properties available, and will offer a home working space suited for contemporary professionals.

Tanya Silk, sales director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “Lockdown has allowed people to explore their local area and value their surroundings, we understand the changes induced working from home has had and we are proud these new houses have plenty of space for a home office.”

To register an interest for The Lilies, visit www.barratthomes.co.uk/thelilies or call 0333 355 8475 to speak to a sales adviser.

Barratt Homes has introduced new social distancing measures to ensure safety on site for all staff and visitors.

These include Perspex screens, designated parking spaces, and appointment only viewings.