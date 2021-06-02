Steak lover needed

The Oxon Priory

Shrewsbury pub the Oxon Priory has launched a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for steak lovers, with a new role that will pay one meat lover to visit the pub and enjoy delicious steaks.

The Priory Greene King Pub & Grill on Welshpool Road, is looking for a Grill Seeker.

The Grill Seeker will receive a generous £1,000 reward for the role, as well as the opportunity to enjoy real quality time together with loved ones after a challenging year.

Interested applicants should visit greeneking-pubs.co.uk/pub-grill/grill-seekers before June 14 explaining in 250 words or less why they should be Pub & Grill’s official Grill Seeker.

Kim Marsh, general manager at the Oxon Priory said: “There’s nothing better than getting together with friends and family and tucking into a tasty steak in the pub, so after a year of restrictions we wanted to give someone in Shropshire the chance to do just that – and get paid for it!

“This is a hugely important position, so we’re looking for a real steak connoisseur; someone who knows their rumps from their sirloins and their ribeyes from their fillets, and enjoys nothing more than spending time in the pub with good food and good company.

“You’ll get the opportunity to sample a range of tasty dishes from our new menu, including a whopping 32oz Tomahawk sharer or a mouthwatering 16oz T-bone steak, in exchange for your honest opinions.