Heavy traffic in Shrewsbury after two-vehicle crash on busy road

An aerial photo showing Telford Way in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

The collision happened on Telford Way shortly before 1pm on Wednesday.

A man in his 70s suffered minor injuries, but the ambulance service was stood down after initially being called.

Police officers were also sent to the scene and traffic was backed up on nearby routes including Sundorne Road as a result.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a two-vehicle road traffic collision at 12.51pm.

"We were stood down by police when they realised it wasn't as serious as they first thought."

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called at around 12.40pm to reports of a collision on Telford Way, Shrewsbury.

"The incident involved two vehicles near the Heathgates Roundabout. One of the drivers, a man in his 70s suffered what are believed to be minor injuries.