Shrewsbury school's rebuild will mean 'more to spend on children's education', says boss

How the new outdoor dining and recreation area might look at Belvidere School

Belvidere School in Shrewsbury is one of the first 50 schools in the country to be part of the government's School Rebuilding Programme.

Pete Johnstone, executive principal of the Central Shropshire Academy Trust, of which the school is part, said the environmentally-friendly building will be cheaper to run so there will be more cash for children's education.

Under the plans, new modular buildings would be put in place where the school's playing fields currently are. Then, the old school buildings would be demolished, to be replaced with a staff car park and new playing fields. The new buildings would be created off-site and transported onto the fields, so there would be no need to shut the school.

It is expected that an official planning application will be submitted to Shropshire Council very soon.

An artist's impression of how the entrance of Belvidere School could look

Mr Johnstone said: "It's a very exciting development for the school. It will give the kids fantastic benefits.

"Environmentally, there are very ambitious targets for modern buildings. It will be a lot cheaper to run, and that will mean there will be more money available to educate the children.

"The local community uses our buildings. They use the sports facilities and the school hall. They are going to have access to better, more modern facilities.

"The existing building has served us well but it is about 50 or 60 years old. It needs modernisation."

The school buildings would move onto the playing fields site, with new playing fields and a staff car park being created where the existing buildings are

Caledonian Modular, the contractor for the proposal, said in a statement on its consultation website: "The design proposes moving the school buildings from the current site, to the area to the south which is currently used for recreation and sports. The existing site will then house staff car parking, as well as providing replacement playing field space."

It adds: "The building will provide ample new teaching accommodation including a main entrance/reception, hall, kitchen and dining space, staff and administration areas, classrooms suitable for all subjects and pupils, landscaped grounds, sports facilities and associated car and cycle parking.

"The building layout will support easy access for all staff and pupils, and free flow to outdoor spaces will maximise opportunities for physical activity. Replacement playing field space will be provided on the site of the existing school buildings to compensate for the areas to be taken up by the new buildings.

Current Belvidere School site. Photo: Google

"The existing Sports Hall will not be altered by the proposals and will be well related to the new school buildings. The hard courts on the existing school site will also be retained.

"The proposed site layout provides a safe and secure environment, creating a clear and secure boundary between school and public areas."