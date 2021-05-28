Scavenger hunt sets wheels in motion to get village moving

A bike wheel scavenger hunt has been launched in Baschurch by parish councillors Matt Feline, Andy Woodthorpe and Steve Gregory

Several bike wheels have been hidden around Baschurch, near Shrewsbury, and those who find the most could win prizes including tennis sessions, farm shop goodies, pizza and more.

The idea was the brainchild of Baschurch parish councillors Matt Feline, Andy Woodthorpe and Steve Gregory, who wanted to come up with an initiative to help people stay active as well as visit local businesses and get involved in the community.

They borrowed the wheels from the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry, which have been spray painted in bright colours.

Matt said: "As a parish council we wanted to get people out and about and moving around in the village. It's gone down really well. One person said they hadn't been out for ages and it got them out into the village, talking to people.

"We're really grateful for the support we've had from local businesses."

Prizes have been donated by local businesses including the Pizza Box, Moor Farm, The New Inn, Baschurch Tennis Club, Spar and Muller.

Entrants must find at least seven wheels to be eligible for the prize draw. Once you have found them, email the locations and colours of the wheels to wheelygood@baschurchpc.org.uk