New day nursery to open at old Shrewsbury Chiquito's next month

The old Chiquito's in Shrewsbury is becoming a nursery

Kids Planet, located at the old Chiquito's in Battlefield, Shrewsbury, will have its open day on Saturday, June 19.

The venue has had a complete refit and is currently taking bookings from parents looking for childcare.

The single-storey nursery will open 7am to 7pm Monday to Friday, and includes a sensory room.

Kids Planet will open in Shrewsbury next month

It also has large wrap-around outdoor play areas including natural resources, complete with water play, stepping stones, sand area, dens, tunnel, and a mud kitchen.

The nursery will be officially opened by Kids Planet CEO Clare Roberts and Shrewsbury's Town Crier, Martin Wood.