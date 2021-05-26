New day nursery to open at old Shrewsbury Chiquito's next month

A new day nursery will open on the site of a former Mexican restaurant next month.

The old Chiquito's in Shrewsbury is becoming a nursery

Kids Planet, located at the old Chiquito's in Battlefield, Shrewsbury, will have its open day on Saturday, June 19.

The venue has had a complete refit and is currently taking bookings from parents looking for childcare.

The single-storey nursery will open 7am to 7pm Monday to Friday, and includes a sensory room.

Kids Planet will open in Shrewsbury next month

It also has large wrap-around outdoor play areas including natural resources, complete with water play, stepping stones, sand area, dens, tunnel, and a mud kitchen.

The nursery will be officially opened by Kids Planet CEO Clare Roberts and Shrewsbury's Town Crier, Martin Wood.

Open Day tours on Saturday, June 19 are by appointment only. To book a place or to register interest, visit kidsplanetdaynurseries.co.uk/kids-planet-shrewsbury-open-day/ or contact nursery manager Caroline Cooper at caroline.cooper@kidsplanetdaynurseries.co.uk

