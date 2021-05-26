Half-term holiday clubs planned

Youngsters at a previous wet and wild themed Crossbar holiday club.

Crossbar Coaching Education in Sport will be running wet and wild holiday clubs at eight county primary schools.

Limited places are available for youngsters to join in the fun between Tuesday, June 1 and Friday, June 4.

Luke Hughes, Crossbar’s holiday club co-ordinator, said: “We have lots of fun activities planned for the children to enjoy, many of them involving water.

“Our wet and wild clubs are usually held during the summer holidays, but we’ve brought it forward this time as it’s a theme the children really love and get excited about.

“There will still be the usual aspects to the holiday clubs, including multi-sports and arts and crafts, but with a lot of water-themed games and activities also added.

“There will be water olympics, total wipe out obstacle courses and we’ve also invested in water guns to allow the children to enjoy co-ordination and target practice games."

He added: “We’re just hoping for some warm weather now as that will make it even better.

“We advise that children bring a change of clothes with them, but there will also be dry zones for children that are perhaps not quite so keen on getting wet, with plenty of other activities available for them to take part in.

“As always, we advise early booking as spaces are limited as we continue to closely follow government guidelines with safety measures in place.”

Next week's clubs, open to pupils aged between four and 11, are being held at Shrewsbury schools Greenfields, Radbrook and St George’s, as well as Pontesbury Primary School, Broseley C of E Primary School, and in Telford at Lawley, Old Park and Redhill schools.

The proceeds from the clubs will go to the Crossbar Foundation, which provides the local community with an opportunity to improve all aspects of life through sport.

All eight of Crossbar’s holiday clubs will take place from 8.30am to 4pm, costing £15 per day to attend.

Bookings can be made via Crossbar's online booking system at crossbarcoaching.schoolipal.co.uk