Don your rainbow colours to support hospice

Jack Lupton is encouraging kids and adults to wear rainbow colours for Hope House

Jack Lupton, 12, is calling on kids and grown-ups to come dressed to school, work, home, or on Zoom in the colours of the rainbow or with butterflies on their clothes to raise money for Hope House children's hospice. Hope House cares for babies, children and young people up to the age of 25 years who have life-threatening conditions and are not expected to live beyond 25 years of age.

Jack, from Shrewsbury, has already raised £350 for Hope House through a previous Christmas event he held at Prestfelde School. Lockdown has inspired him to think of new fundraising ideas. The rainbow colours are to symbolise hope and butterflies as a symbol of life, change and endurance.

He said: “Hope House was very happy to receive the donations to help them support both the children and young adults up to age 25, as well as provide counselling and bereavement support for their families. So I'm asking you for your help to donate directly to Hope House and provide help for those in our immediate community.”