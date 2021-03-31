Shrewsbury bus stop’s new ‘living roof’ just the ticket for wildlife

Shrewsbury Town Council's Mark Harris and Pete Jenks with the 'living roof' at Radbrook Road bus stop

Shrewsbury Town Council hopes the new sedum roof will be just the ticket to helping the town become greener after staff have installed it on a bus shelter on Radbrook Road.

The town council declared a climate emergency in 2019 and is looking at ways to reduce its carbon footprint and become carbon neutral by 2030.

Mark Harris, asset maintenance officer for the town council, said: “The trial of the sedum roof will enable us to gauge their effectiveness, especially in an area along a main road where levels of pollution are higher.

“Our sedum roof is a low-growing feature with a shallow root system, which won’t become overgrown once it is established.

"The long-term maintenance of this green roof means that our staff won’t have to water, deadhead or mow the plants on a regular basis – all they have to do is a yearly feed, some weeding and a check to see if the roof is draining well.”

The roof, planted over a waterproof membrane, will help to provide a habitat for wildlife as part of an urban wilderness.