'What's cookin' Daddy-o?' - American diner launched by biker firm

Owner David Palmer at the new American diner based at Essential Driver Training

Essential Driver Training in Battlefield Enterprise Park, Shrewsbury, is opening on April 12, and owner David Palmer is looking forward to showing the place off.

As well as classic checkerboard flooring, British and American flags, posters and a jukebox, there is also an old-fashioned motorbike and Ford Model T in the cafe. The menu will include American favourites as well as shakes and coffees.

Essential Driver Training also encompasses Fast Trak Rider motorcycle training, and David though the American theme would suit the new cafe well.

He said: "The décor we copied from a Diner we know in Arizona with its juke box and American built Model T Ford as the backdrop. We have a kitchen which is almost totally stainless steel and we even invested in a Starbuck’s style coffee machine to make authentic American coffees.