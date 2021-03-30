Inquiry after dog attack in Shrewsbury park

Sasha with her owners Claire Norris and Mike Bastow, of Shrewsbury.

Now town councillors are looking the matter after cocker spaniel Sasha was approached by two bull terrier type dogs in Monkmoor Recreation Ground in Shrewsbury.

Her owners Mike Bastow and Claire Norris are also appealing to pet owners to keep four-legged friends on leads after she sustained injuries to her chest and hind legs during an incident.

Sasha, 11, was being exercised by Mr Bastow at the park off Monkmoor Road on March 7 when she was attacked. The dogs and the man accompanying them were unknown to him.

Ms Norris, explained: "My husband was walking our dog Sasha on the Sunday at about 10am. He had done a couple of laps of the field when he overtook a man who had two staffie type dogs. One was on a lead and the other wasn't.

"When this man saw Mike and Sasha at first he made as if he was going to put the second dog on it's lead, but for some reason he didn't.

"The two men exchanged greetings as my husband passed and he carried on ahead with Sasha. After another 20 yards or so the dog which wasn't on a lead ran up and attacked our dog biting her on the chest. The man with them came up and was helping to get the first dog away, but the other one got Sasha' legs.

"Between the two of them they managed to pull them off.

"Our dog then ran off so my husband chased after her and didn't have time to discuss what happened with the man who said his name was 'Steve'. He had blood on his hand afterwards and we think he might have been bitten by his dogs as well."

She said Sasha was taken to the vets where she was given treatment including anti-biotics.

"She's been left quite traumatised by what happened and we've been left with a vets' bill. We're concerned that other people who use the ground might have had a similar experience."

One of the dogs was described as black in colour and the other tan.