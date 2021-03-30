'I just wanted to cheer people up' - Mystery solved as Shrewsbury's Banksy admits to Megan Fox roadside shrine

The Megan Fox homage on Bage Way in Shrewsbury Megan Fox

An artist who goes by the name of Mr Wansky has owned up to putting up the giant poster of the star of Transformers on a bridge pillar along Bage Way, coupled with her name in graffiti underneath.

The Megan monument has been turning the heads of motorists for around a month. It is not believed The 34-year-old has any particular affiliation to the town of flowers.

One theory of why it was put up, given how soon it appeared after Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with her husband Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey, was that the culprit wanted to show solidarity with the under-fire Duchess, but printed off a picture of the wrong Meg.

But Mr Wansky explained the true reason behind the art.

"It wasn't a mistake," he said. "I know how you spell Meghan and Megan. I'm not a complete idiot.

"Some existing graffiti of the word 'vegan', which is a daft thing to spray on a bridge anyway, was crying out to be improved.

"My art can be removed easily and leaves no trace apart from the original 'vegan'."

He added: "I just wanted to cheer people up and make use of the bizarre original tag, I may be a bit daft but I think lockdown has tipped a few people over the edge.

"I'm not after fame but may strike again in the future."