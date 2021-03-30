Council to discuss 18m phone mast

Town councillors will discuss the installation of an 59ft phone mast in Spring Gardens in Ditherington at a planning meeting tonight.

Shrewsbury Town Council will consider any comments to be made ahead of formal notification being submitted to the planning authority.

Also at tonight's meeting, which will be one of the last that can be watched online before in-person meetings return, councillors will discuss proposed changes to parking restrictions in Mardol, as well as the experimental prohibition of motor vehicles on Crowmeole Lane.