Council to discuss 18m phone mast

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

A 5G phone mast the height of four double decker buses could be built in Shrewsbury.

A 5G mast
A 5G mast

Town councillors will discuss the installation of an 59ft phone mast in Spring Gardens in Ditherington at a planning meeting tonight.

Hutchison 3G want to build the mast near The Coach pub.

Shrewsbury Town Council will consider any comments to be made ahead of formal notification being submitted to the planning authority.

Also at tonight's meeting, which will be one of the last that can be watched online before in-person meetings return, councillors will discuss proposed changes to parking restrictions in Mardol, as well as the experimental prohibition of motor vehicles on Crowmeole Lane.

To watch the meeting visit shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk/town-council/council-meetings

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Politics
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News