Council says statue replacement could be more durable

The Lord Hill Column in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Council has this week announced it will be seeking a specialist organisation to run a £500,000 fundraising campaign to pay for a replacement Lord Hill statue in Shrewsbury.

The statue stands outside Shirehall but wear means it needs replacing – with English Heritage requiring its replacement to use the same techniques as the original.

Mark Barrow, Shropshire Council’s director of place, said that it may be possible to create a more durable replacement.

He said: "Lord Hill’s Column is one of Shropshire’s most notable landmarks in the whole of Shropshire and is listed by English Heritage as a Grade II* structure.

"Sadly, the actual statue of Lord Hill is now deteriorating and requires replacement. Historic England requires that it is replaced using the same techniques as the original.

"It is understood that the deterioration in the condition of the statue is partially the result of its exposed position, but significantly, despite this exposure, it is also understood that it is possible that the stone was not fired to the consistently high temperature necessary. With modern firing equipment this defect can be avoided.

"To see Lord Hill restored would be fitting and will ensure he can be enjoyed for many years to come."

While the statue stands outside Shirehall, Shropshire Council has confirmed that it will be leaving the building for a new base at the Pride Hill Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury's town centre.

The Shirehall site is to be put up for sale.