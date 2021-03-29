New polling station found to avoid Shrewsbury school closure

The decision to move the polling station away from Woodfield Infant School comes after parents raised concerns about their children missing yet more education after such a turbulent year, which has seen many youngsters learning from home for months on end.

Shropshire Council leader Peter Nutting confirmed the decision and said he welcomed the move.

“Following some informal talks with local parents I approached electoral officers in Shirehall to change the use of Woodfield School as a polling station for both Copthorne and Porthill divisions of Shropshire Council," he said.

“Parents are concerned that children have already lost many months of education and didn’t really want the school closed on election day.

“Some discussion took place and the Army Reserves have agreed that we can use their premises on Copthorne Road for this year’s elections.

“I think this is a really positive move, as the access to both Woodfield and St George’s School is narrow and really difficult for pedestrians and cyclists.

Easier

“I welcome this move and think it will make it far easier for people to access polling in the area.”

Voters will go to the polls on May 6 to elect their representatives on Shropshire Council, as well as all town and parish councils across the county and the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner.

Councillor Nutting added: “Shropshire Council is trying to move away from the use of schools for elections and we are gradually getting the number used lower and lower.

“This is quite a big polling station, a couple of thousand people normally vote here, so this is a good step.

“I am really thankful to the Army Reserves for their help in resolving this.”

Councillor Nutting is hoping to retain his Copthorne seat for the Conservatives, and said he wants to stay on as council leader if he is successful – as long as colleagues decide to keep him in the top job.

Rob Wilson will be fighting to win the seat for the Liberal Democrats and Ian Matthews is standing for Labour.