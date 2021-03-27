Diamond couple Bryan and Edna celebrate their anniversary with a lockdown takeaway

Bryan 84 and Edna 81 Evans, married in Knockin, 60 years ago, celebrating their Diamond Wedding..

With parties and even getting together with their family for a quiet celebration not allowed under lockdown restrictions Edna, 81 and Brian, 84, instead enjoyed a quiet day looking back over the last six decades.

The couple from Shrewsbury met when they were both on courses at the West Mid Showground Edna as a trainee nursery nurse and Brian as a mechanical apprentice.

"My father was the village bobby in Knockin and I lost more boyfriends telling them that than I can remember," Edna said.

But it didn't put Bryan off and the couple were married in Knockin Parish Church in March 1961.

They went on to have two sons and now have three adult grandchildren.

Bryan worked as a hospital engineer at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the county's outlying hospitals while when their sons were older Edna became a nursery nurse at the special baby care unit in Shrewsbury.

In his younger days Bryan was a keen motorcyclist and loved trails biking.

Since retiring they have enjoyed their hobbies including being involved in Shrewsbury's talking newspaper where Edna is secretary.

She said all the couple wanted for their anniversary was to be able to see their family again.

"We had a congratulations card from the Queen and enjoyed a couple of glasses of champagne and a takeaway so we didn't have to cook," Edna said.

And she had a tip for other couples.