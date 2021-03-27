Vote on GP surgery demolition as part of Shrewsbury Riverside plans

The former Riverside Medical Practice

Shropshire Council's north planning committee will be asked to grant permission to knock down the old Riverside Medical Practice in Smithfield Road at its next meeting, on April 6.

Shrewsbury’s Riverside area is the focus of ambitious Shropshire Council plans for a huge re-development project which would re-shape the town centre.

If it goes ahead, the majority of the existing buildings on the site would be knocked down.

The medical practice moved to a new home in Barker Street recently.

Responsible officer Tim Rogers said in the project's development management report: "The building is a modern, functional structure and does not have any particular architectural or historic value. Therefore in terms of its demolition the principle of its removal is considered acceptable subject to appropriate mitigation measures being put in place.

"The site is within flood zone 3 and was impacted by the floods last year, and given the nature of the vulnerable nature of use the building is no longer considered fit for purpose.

"A demolition management plan has been submitted to support the application and the mitigation contained within this document is deemed acceptable in terms of seeking to minimise the impact of the demolition process on the surrounding environment.