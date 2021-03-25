'We're doing all we can' to support Shrewsbury Flaxmill canal reinstatement, says boss

Historic England's vision of how the site could look. Picture: Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

The body came under fire from Shrewsbury and Newport Canals Trust last week, who believe current designs would detract from the canal as an attraction in the future, and could put it at risk of being lost forever.

But Alistair Godfrey, project lead for the regeneration, insisted making the canal's reinstatement easier and quicker is an important part of the plans.

The Flaxmill Maltings site in Ditherington, the world's first iron-framed building which is considered the forerunner to the skyscraper, is being restored. The main building will become offices, and there are also plans for 120 homes on the site.

Historic England said in January that it had invested £250,000 into the regeneration of the canal.

Mr Godfrey said: "At Historic England we appreciate that reinstating the canal would benefit Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, as part of a coordinated scheme to connect Shrewsbury to the wider canal network. Protecting the line of the former canal and tow path has long been a central objective of this internationally important regeneration scheme.

"We have already invested time, money and effort into restoring the character and form of the canal. From removing contaminated soil, to restoring the retaining walls alongside the canal and specifically designing the new access road into the Flaxmill Maltings site so it can eventually accommodate the canal, we are doing all we can to make its potential future reinstatement easier and quicker. Connecting Shrewsbury to the wider canal network in the future will require a coordinated scheme covering many kilometres, of which the section through the Flaxmill Maltings site is a very small part.

"Our priority is to restore the internationally important group of historic buildings at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, including the canal as a crucial part of the wider scheme. The canal line will become a pedestrian and cycle way into the rejuvenated Flaxmill Maltings site. The challenge of funding the conservation of the four remaining unrestored listed buildings on the site remains, and the proceeds of the housing development will make a significant financial contribution, whilst creating a vibrant new community on the current brown field land, with the historic buildings and canal as the focus."

Shrewsbury and Newport Canals Trust would like the housing development to be significantly reduced and for the towpath and canal to be widened. The trust feels the current planning application doesn't offer protection to the canal.