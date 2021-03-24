Brian, 85, tells of terror after being attacked at Shrewsbury cashpoint for £40

Pensioner Brian Ruff, 85 from Shrewsbury was robbed at a cash point in Monkmoor, Shrewsbury

Former railway fireman and dustman Brian Ruff, aged 85, popped to Monkmoor post office to draw out some money, as he would any other time, enjoying seeing friendly faces and getting out in the fresh air.

But as he went to leave the cashpoint on Monkmoor Road in the middle of the day unsuspecting Brian was confronted by a thug, who pushed him into a wall and snatched money from his hands and made off with it.

Brian, who has prostate cancer and needs tablets daily as well as a crutch to help him walk, said: “I got my money out of the machine and as I turned round this man came behind and pushed me against the wall and grabbed my money.

“I didn’t get a very good look at him. I had about £30 or £40. It would have been no good trying to stop him, he might have had a knife.

“I normally go to the shops once or twice a week. It wasn’t very nice but I’ve got to just try and put it out of my mind.”

Police visited Brian, and their investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the incident on March 13 at about 3.30pm has left a mark on Brian.

'He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time'

“They took my clothes away for evidence. I’m a bit nervous about going out now, but I’ll still go.”

His son Carl, a steward for Shrewsbury Town FC, was furious about the incident, and has boosted his dad’s security to try and give him a bit more peace of mind.

“I just think it’s disgusting,” he said.

“Regardless of whether it’s my dad or not, you don’t do that to somebody.

“I’ve got him a personal alarm now to make him feel a bit safer. If anyone tried something again he could pull that and it would make a loud noise. He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

A positive to come from the sorry episode was that kind-hearted Salopians clubbed together to raise £700 for Brian via an online giving page.

Dave Jenkins from Darwin’s Glass and Glazing and Tom Ford from The Bulls Head pub in Castle Gates, Shrewsbury spearheaded the fundraiser.