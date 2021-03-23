Town road to be closed to traffic under experimental trial

The closure of Crowmeole Lane to traffic comes in on Monday

Shropshire Council has approved the closure of a section of Crowmeole Lane in Shrewsbury to all traffic except for buses and cyclists.

The closure goes from the junction with Rad Valley Road, over the narrow Radbrook bridge, to its most northerly junction with Sandiway – and vice versa.

A spokesman for the council said it would assess how the closure works before a decision on a permanent change.

He said: "The closure is a trial that aims to reduce traffic on the road, and improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians. It’s being introduced under an experimental traffic regulation order (TRO).

"Under the plans, an experimental pedestrian buildout facility will be installed on Crowmeole Lane to improve pedestrian access, visibility, safety and crossing provision adjacent to the playground.

"Motor vehicles will be prevented from using this stretch of road, though buses and cycles can continue to do so.

"The trial will initially be implemented using temporary traffic signs and traffic management measures, with advisory information signage warning highway users on approach."

The trial will run for up to 18 months, then a decision could be made on making the change permanent.

The rules state that the trial can be amended with the first six months, and can be suspended or stopped at any time.