Town road to be closed to traffic under experimental trial

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyPublished:

A town road will be closed to traffic from Monday as part of an experimental order.

The closure of Crowmeole Lane to traffic comes in on Monday
The closure of Crowmeole Lane to traffic comes in on Monday

Shropshire Council has approved the closure of a section of Crowmeole Lane in Shrewsbury to all traffic except for buses and cyclists.

The closure goes from the junction with Rad Valley Road, over the narrow Radbrook bridge, to its most northerly junction with Sandiway – and vice versa.

A spokesman for the council said it would assess how the closure works before a decision on a permanent change.

He said: "The closure is a trial that aims to reduce traffic on the road, and improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians. It’s being introduced under an experimental traffic regulation order (TRO).

"Under the plans, an experimental pedestrian buildout facility will be installed on Crowmeole Lane to improve pedestrian access, visibility, safety and crossing provision adjacent to the playground.

"Motor vehicles will be prevented from using this stretch of road, though buses and cycles can continue to do so.

"The trial will initially be implemented using temporary traffic signs and traffic management measures, with advisory information signage warning highway users on approach."

The trial will run for up to 18 months, then a decision could be made on making the change permanent.

The rules state that the trial can be amended with the first six months, and can be suspended or stopped at any time.

Shropshire Council says that if the closure is permanent it could introduce wider pavements and dedicated cycle and bus lanes.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News