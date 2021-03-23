'Today we mourn, but look forward in hope' - Reverend's poignant words as region reflects on lockdown anniversary

The Reverend Dr Tom Atfield speaks at Shrewsbury Abbey on the National Day of Reflection Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner, at Shrewsbury Abbey The Reverend Dr Tom Atfield at Shrewsbury Abbey

Those were the words of Rev Dr Tom Atfield of Shrewsbury Abbey, in a poignant ceremony on a National Day of Reflection to mark the first anniversary of the coronavirus lockdown last March.

As the bells rang during a moment of silence to mourn those lost to the virus, a glint of sunlight shone through the stained glass windows - a beacon of hope for a brighter year, perhaps.

Rev Atfield addressed a small, socially distanced congregation of six people, including Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner.

He said: "As we gather today in this place on the first anniversary of the first lockdown, we mourn loss. But we also give thanks for courage, determination and fortitude in hard times, and we look forward in hope. With many people around the UK today, we now enter one minute of silence."

A quiet moment was observed, before Rev Atfield added: "We pray for all of those affected by coronavirus. We pray you will protect all of those living in Shropshire. We pray for those attending schools, colleges and universities. For those working in industries and services. For those who care for the sick. We pray especially for those who are disabled and unemployed."

Members of the congregation were then invited to light a candle for loved ones they have lost.

Across Shropshire people attended church services, where a minute's silence was held at 12pm amid the pandemic.

People have also been asked to stand on their doorsteps at 8pm with phones, candles or torches to signify a "beacon of remembrance" across the country.