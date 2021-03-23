Partial closure for Shrewsbury road to help pedestrians

Crowmeole Lane, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

Crowmeole Lane, Shrewsbury will be shut from its junction with Rad Valley Road over the narrow Radbrook bridge to its most northerly junction with Sandiway apart from the exceptions.

Shropshire Council says the closure is a trial that aims to reduce traffic on the road, and improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians. It is being introduced under an experimental traffic regulation order.

It will also provide links to the existing cycle network on Mytton Oak and Radbrook Road whilst not impacting on existing bus service provision.

The trial will initially be implemented using temporary traffic signs and traffic management measures, with advisory information signage warning highway users on approach.

A council spokesman said the order will run for a period of up to 18 months and, if the scheme is well received, more semi-permanent measures may be introduced.

However it could be amended with the first six months of operation, and can be suspended or stopped at any time.

"If the closure becomes permanent, there will be the possibility to enhance it by introducing additional or wider footways and possibly a dedicated bus and cycle lane," the spokesman said.

If you wish to raise an objection, express support, or make any other comments about these proposals, email traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk or write a letter to Traffic Engineering Team, Shropshire Council, Shirehall, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury SY2 6ND.