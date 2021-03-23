Doggies bag comfy treats as staff thanked for home working

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

It’s a dog’s life - or it certainly is for the four-legged friends of a Shropshire law firm who have been treated to goodies during lockdown.

Karen Clarke with her dogs Chester, Ruby and Dudley
Staff at Lanyon Bowdler received a hamper of locally-produced food as a thank you for their efforts in trying times, along with a branded blanket which quickly became a hit in more ways than one.

Marketing director Amanda Jones said: “The vast majority of our staff have been working at home for a year now, and we have made a conscious effort to stay in touch to ensure we don’t lose our close-knit team ethic as a firm.

“One of the ways we have tried to stay together is by sending out a variety of goodies, which encourages everyone to undertake an activity and then share photos and updates amongst the team.

“At Christmas we sent staff a hamper in a branded bag, along with a blanket, which many staff used for their pets, so we asked people to share photos of their pets in blankets. Dozens of photos have been circulating amongst the team and it’s brought a bit of light relief in these very difficult times.”

