Shrewsbury Flower Show 2021 cancelled due to Covid-19 uncertainties

Scouting for Girls performed at the last Shrewsbury Flower Show in 2019

The show in the Quarry, which is one of the county's flagship events, was due to be held on August 13 and 14.

But Shropshire Horticultural Society has taken the "very difficult decision" to cancel the show again as it would be too much of a financial gamble.

An online event will be held instead.

A spokesman for the society said: "Whilst the Prime Minister’s announcement on February 22 and the government’s road map to ease Covid-19 restrictions were positive and welcomed, there is still a high-level of uncertainty about the ongoing global pandemic and what statutory Covid restrictions will still be in place in August for large scale, high-capacity mass gatherings like the Shrewsbury Flower Show.

"The Prime Minister stressed that the dates set out in the roadmap are indicative of 'no earlier than' dates and that he is being driven by data and not dates. As these dates are wholly contingent on the data and are subject to change if the four tests are not met, the timeline of the road map is not guaranteed.

"In view of so many uncertainties during these turbulent times, the Shropshire Horticultural Society has reached the very difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Shrewsbury Flower Show. This decision has not been taken lightly and is based on the fact that the risk is simply too great for the event to be held this year. It would be an enormous health & safety, operational and financial gamble to the society, which as a charity we would be unable to justify.

"The safety of all those involved is of our utmost concern. Therefore, the society’s priority has to be to safeguard the viability of the event for future years and by not holding an event this year and running such risks, it will enable the Shrewsbury Flower Show to return in 2022.