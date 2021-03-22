Landmark Shrewsbury buildings are lit up to celebrate census

Theatre Severn lit up in purple

The event was organised by The Office for National Statistics to raise awareness of the census, a survey that happens every ten years and gives a picture of all the people and households in England and Wales.

Other iconic landmarks included the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff, BT Tower in London and Blackpool Tower which took part in the celebration, seeing them light up in the Census 2021 brand colour for the weekend.

The census helps inform the provision of public services throughout the UK, such as determining the appropriate number of school places and hospital beds that are needed to properly serve their communities.

Pete Benton, ONS Director of Census Operations, said: “The census is such an important undertaking that helps inform the vital services we all rely on every single day within our communities.

“We wanted to shine a light on the buildings and landmarks that matter most to their local areas, highlighting the importance of the census in helping shape the communities we live in.

“We’re thrilled with all the support we have received so far and would like to thank Shropshire Council for their participation. Now is the time for everyone to complete their census and be part of history.”

"Everyone benefits from the census. It informs decisions nationally and locally on vital services and issues like diversity. Ultimately it ensures millions of pounds are invested in emergency services, mental health care, school places, hospital beds, houses, roads, GPs and dentists services, based on the information people give. We’ve made it easier for people to complete the census online on any device, with help and paper questionnaires for those that need them."

Andy Begley, Shropshire Council’s chief executive, said: “It’s really important that we have accurate data about our county’s population as it affects the amount of money the council receives from central government.

“If you haven’t already, please make sure that you fill it in. We have help and support available via our libraries should you need it.”

In the coming days, the census field operation will begin contacting households who have not completed their census. They will never enter a house, they will always be socially distanced, be equipped with PPE and work in line with all Government guidance. Paper forms are available for those who need it.

A range of support is available to help people fill in the census, including help and support from Shropshire Libraries on the phone or by video call through Microsoft Teams from Mondays to Fridays between 9am and 5pm, and on Saturdays between 10am and 1pm.

To book, people are being asked to complete the Census 2021 support form and a member of staff will get back to them. Alternatively, people can email censussupport@shropshire.gov.uk, or contact their local library for more information.