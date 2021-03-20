Call for new Shrewsbury ambassadors to talk up the town

The Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership is asking people to become ambassadors to help promote the town and encourage more people to visit and invest.

A meeting is being held on Tuesday March 23, from 10am to 11am, when representatives from Shrewsbury BID, Shropshire Council and University Centre Shrewsbury will explain more about the project.

The meeting is open to everyone and will be held on the Zoom video app. To book a place, visit shrewsburybigtownplan.org

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said the idea was to harness the passion and knowledge of Shrewsbury businesses, residents and organisations to help the town flourish.

He said: “We have an amazing story to tell, and we have such a lot to be proud of, but we all need to talk the place up and celebrate our successes. Together we need to act as ambassadors for Shrewsbury and get our story out there.

“We are lucky in that Shrewsbury already has many individuals and companies who are quietly great ambassadors for our wonderful town, who promote the place, speak up for it and are keen to help move it forward."

The meeting on March 23 will include talks from Paul Johnson, Head of University Centre Shrewsbury; Emma Molyneux of Shrewsbury BID; and Tim Pritchard, Shrewsbury Programme Manager at Shropshire Council.