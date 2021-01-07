Programme announced for Shrewsbury Big Town Festival

It is hoped the area outside Shrewsbury train station would be pedestrianised under new proposals

The Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Festival will take place from January 19 to 29 in the form of a series of virtual events being streamed live on the Zoom video platform.

A range of speakers, including Shrewsbury-based specialists and nationally-renowned experts, will lead the sessions looking at how Shrewsbury can develop and evolve over the coming years.

The festival will mark the start of the next phase of the Big Town Plan, as a major ‘Masterplan Vision’ for the town is published this month.

The report, produced by Glenn Howells Architects, puts forward a variety of exciting opportunities for the future development of Shrewsbury.

During the festival, the ideas set out in the report will be explored, along with sessions discussing the wider context of town centre development.

One of the speakers will be Bill Grimsey, author of Build Back Better Report for Town Centres, said: "I am looking forward to discussing the challenges and opportunities which are facing town centres all over the UK.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has made it more vital than ever for towns to have a clear and strategic plan of how they can adapt to encourage people to visit and businesses to thrive."