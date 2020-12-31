Shrewsbury family celebrates its five generation milestone with nearly 100 years between them

Nine-month-old Archie Swain in the arms of his 26-year-old father Jack Swain, alongside 48-year-old grandfather Andy Swain, 74-year-old great-grandfather Martin Swain and 98-year-old great-great-grandfather Corbet Swain

The newest arrival to the Swain family is nine-month-old Archie, who was able to greet his 98-year-old great-great-grandfather Corbet just before Christmas.

In one of the first touching photos to ever be taken of them all, Archie can be seen in the arms of his father, 26-year-old salesman Jack.

Alongside Jack is Archie's grandfather, 48-year-old company director Andy, who stands beside Archie's great-grandfather, 74-year-old Martin.

Fronting the family photo is Archie's great-great-grandfather, 98-year-old Corbet.

Natalie, Archie's mother, said: "It's very rare to have this, particularly with them being all male.

"It's been amazing to get this photo of them all. We were obviously worried for Corbet and wanted to protect him and Archie.

"It's an amazing achievement for us as a family, especially with the challenges 2020 has bought us all."

Archie first met his great-great-grandfather through the visiting pod at Cliffdale Residential Home in Pontesbury before Christmas.

Archie meeting his great-great-grandfather for the first time through the visiting pod at Cliffdale Residential Home

Natalie said while this year had been challenging, the family had been able to support one another through the pandemic.

"It’s been very hard for us all," Natalie added.

"Archie was born just before the first lockdown so there’s still lots of family members waiting to meet him and hold him as and when it’s safe too.

"It’s been especially hard for Martin not being able to see his dad but we are so grateful to Cliffdale Residential Home for keeping him safe and happy.