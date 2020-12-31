Book tells of a town built on wool

And the wool trade and the merchant families left an enduring mark on the county town including in the names given to many buildings, such as Drapers' Hall. Shrewsbury Drapers have provided social housing almost continuously since 1444 to the present day.

Now the story of the wool traders of Shrewsbury is told in a new book by Nigel, who is a Shrewsbury town guide.

"Wool, War & Wealth" follows previous publications written by Nigel covering various aspects of the history of the county town.

Running to 114 pages and published by local publishing outfit YouCaxton, the illustrated book uncovers many facets of the history of the wool merchants of Shrewsbury and the charity work done by their volunteer successors in the present.