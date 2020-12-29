Shrewsbury super knitter Sylvia's toy collection surprise

Alison Hall, of Shrewsbury, with the knitted scarecrow and Father Christmas toys found in Sylvia's flat

Shrewsbury super knitter Sylvia Morris died suddenly, aged 61, on March 9 this year, but little did any one know that she had been creating the goodies at her home in Moston Road, Harlescott.

Her stunned twin sister Alison Hall explained: "We knew she liked knitting but had a big surprise and when we cleared her flat.

"We found over 50 knitted scarecrow toys and about 15 knitted Father Christmas toys in her spare room displayed all round the skirting board. She'd used all these bright colours to make them.

"It made me smile. They look so lovely.

"We knew that she loved knitting, but we didn't realise just how many she'd made. She was a quiet person and knitting gave her something to do.

"We were always quite creative. I like art and she liked crafts all her life and did knitting and tapestry."

The sisters were born in the town and attended the former Harlescott Girls School Secondary Modern, in Sundorne.

Mrs Hall, a retired science laboratory technician worked at the former Wakeman School for 39 years until it closed 2015.

She then undertook an illustration degree to pursue her love of art.

She said her beloved sister's knitted toy collection featuring miniature scarecrows and Father Christmases will be donated to the town's Barnabas Community Projects, in Longden Coleham.

"We used to go shopping together every week and I especially liked the late night shopping at Christmas time so as you can imagine she is being really missed by all the family. And she would look for presents all year round because she liked to shower the children with gifts.