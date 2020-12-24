Shrewsbury student balancing jewellery business and college

Mary Mosey, 16, is behind the Mary Makes craft jewellery enterprise

Mary Mosey is studying for A-Levels at Shrewsbury Colleges Group and set up the business during the summer to keep herself occupied during the pandemic.

The 16-year-old, who lives in the town, has always loved spending time trying her hand at crafts and drawing, and used the time to perfect her techniques in creating polymer clay earrings to good effect.

And after making earrings for family and friends she decided to turn it into a business.

“I’ve always loved arts and crafts since I was small, so creating has always come naturally to me.

“My company ‘Things Mary Makes’ came from my love of jewellery. I think it’s just a simple thing that can really add to an outfit. I love making all my earrings, they’re all so different and colourful.

“Balancing college and my business can be hard, luckily I have a good balance and a few days off for me to catch up with orders.

“Christmas orders are keeping me busy and are so much fun to make, my favourites are the sparkly Christmas tree studs and hoops,” she added.