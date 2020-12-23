Cycle hub celebrates first year after helping hundreds get in the saddle

Shropshire Cycle Hub trustee Duncan Jones

That’s the belief of volunteers at Shropshire Cycle Hub, which recently celebrated its first anniversary.

In the last 12 months, the hub has given hundreds of bikes to key workers, and serviced more than 150 bikes for free at its Dr Bike sessions in Shrewsbury’s Riverside Centre at the weekends.

The charity currently has 25 volunteers helping out as well as two full-time mechanics.

Founder and trustee Mark Fermor said that the charity is keen to help people get on their bikes and help bring about a shift in culture where more people start switching from cars.

“We’re trying to bring the cost down to make it relatively inexpensive for people to get cycling,” he said. “In a lot of areas of Shrewsbury it is quicker to travel by bike, and you’re spending thousands every year to have a car.”

The cycle hub in the Riverside Centre is open up to Christmas for people keen on grabbing a bike as a last-minute Christmas gift.