Roadworks to be extended

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyPublished:

Roadworks being carried out on a major project are being extended.

Shropshire Council says the work will continue for several weeks into next year
The work, at Spring Gardens, Shrewsbury, which is part of the Flaxmill Maltings development works will continue from early January for seven weeks.

The remaining work includes kerbing, drainage modifications and road surfacing.

Shropshire Council said an extension had been requested by contractor Alun Griffiths due to engineering difficulties on site and Covid-19 related issues.

The work was initially due to be completed in October and had been extended into November.

To avoid disruption over the Christmas period the temporary traffic lights have been removed, but will be required again from 11 January for a period of seven weeks.

Residents and businesses will be contacted to notify them of the extended work programme.

