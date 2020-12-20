Flood alerts in place as Shropshire braces for heavy rain

Flooding in Shrewsbury. Picture: Shrewsbury Police

The River Severn in various locations, the Upper Teme near Ludlow, the River Worfe near Albrighton and the Severn Vyrnwy confluence near Oswestry are all carrying alerts on the government's flood warning information service.

Flood barriers were deployed at Frankwell in Shrewsbury and the river was up on the grass in parts at the Quarry.

Levels have risen at the Buildwas gauge and experts expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley.

Locations that may be affected are Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth.

The River Severn in Shrewsbury

Crew Green peaked at 5.95m this morning, while Montford was expected to peak between 5.3m and 5.6m this afternoon.

Shrewsbury's Welsh Bridge gauge is expected to peak between 2.8m and 3.3m tomorrow morning, while Buildwas is predicted to peak between 4.1m and 4.4m on Tuesday morning.

Bridgnorth is also expected to peak on Tuesday morning.

Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours and river levels are likely to remain high for several days.

A flood information service spokesman said: "We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are checking defences. Please avoid low lying roads and paths near rivers which may be flooded."

A spokesperson from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: " Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads or fords and do not attempt to walk through flooded areas.

"Children should not be allowed to play in flood water, due to contamination. Keep an eye on weather reports on local television or radio channels and look after your neighbours."