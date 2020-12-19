Parents and teachers 'Let It Go' to put smiles on faces as kids break up

Parents and teachers dressed up for the last day of term at Coleham Primary School Coleham Primary School kids enjoy the parade Children and staff get excited as the parade approaches

When the bell rang at Coleham School in Shrewsbury at 11am, the entire school filed outside, around the grounds and the school office was closed.

A Christmas procession around the school building took place with local shopkeepers coming to spectate. The parade was led by a real donkey, an entire nativity cast, Santa and his real life reindeer and elves and lastly but not least The Grinch aka Mr Jones the school caretaker and Elsa from Frozen, otherwise known as Mr Venn the sports coach.

It was a real community affair with the local playgroup invited to watch and a team of volunteers from the local community to play the nativity cast and sing a carol to the children.

The school's business manager Tracy Othen, who organised the event, said: "It has been an unprecedented year and so the children deserved a very special treat, as a grand finale to 2020. We feel so proud to be able to create magical memories for our children - it really was emotional to watch their happy faces."

Head teacher Claire Jones added: "This was a truly special way for us all to come together as a school community and celebrate everything we've achieved this year. I cannot be more proud of our pupils, families and staff who have shown such care and community spirit during this year."