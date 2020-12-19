Flood alerts in place for Shropshire this weekend

Shrewsbury

A flood warning for the River Teme at Leintwardine and Walford has been issued which means flooding is expected and immediate action is required.

The Leintwardine river gauge shows river levels have risen as a result of heavy rainfall and the flooding of property, roads and farmland is expected today.

Flooding is expected to affect properties and roads in Leintwardine and Walford including the A4113 at Leintwardine.

Further blustery showers are forecast over the next 48 hours and so officials expect river levels to remain high until Monday.

The government's flood information service said: "We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are liaising with emergency services.

"Please avoid contact with flood water."

It comes as fire crews had to rescue a driver from flood water in the early hours of this morning.

Crews spent an hour rescuing the driver after he became stuck in flood water on the Melverley to Pentre road, at around 3.15am.

A spokesperson from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: " Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads or fords and do not attempt to walk through flooded areas.

"Children should not be allowed to play in flood water, due to contamination. Keep an eye on weather reports on local television or radio channels and look after your neighbours."

Rising

River levels have risen across the county and flood alerts have been put in place for the entire River Severn and also the River Teme.

Flood barriers were deployed at Frankwell in Shrewsbury yesterday as flooding is possible, but there is no higher alert warning in place for the county as of yet.

River levels have risen at the Crew Green river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall and consequently, the risk of flooding remains.

Officials said they expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley.

Locations that may be affected are White Abbey, Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth.

The River Severn is bankfull at White Abbey.

The Severn Vyrnwy confluence also has a flood alert in place as river levels have risen but remain steady at the Llanymynech river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.

The flood service said they expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury.

Other locations that may be affected include Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley

Natural Resources Wales has also issued a flood alert for the Powys area of the Upper Severn.

This may affect Montgomery, Bishop's Castle, Llanidloes and Welshpool.

Natural Resources Wales said the following roads could be affected by flooding: The A490 at Cilcewydd and the Trehelig Crossroads. The A483 at The Moors Straight, Welshpool. Many low lying minor roads are affected in the area.