Wolverhampton to Shrewsbury county lines dealer locked up

A county lines drug dealer has been jailed for four-and-a-half years after supplying drugs across the region.

Gavin Oliver, 37, was arrested in Shrewsbury town centre with 41 wraps of cocaine and two burner phones in February this year.

Shropshire’s Local Organised Crime Team carried out an investigation and a subsequent search of his home found £300 worth of heroin and “mamba” packed up ready to be dealt on the streets.

Messages recovered from Oliver’s phones revealed he had been travelling to Shrewsbury from Wolverhampton on a near daily basis to sell the drugs in the town centre.

Oliver, from Queens Square in Wolverhampton, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply.

Detective Sergeant Steve Miller, from Shropshire’s Local Organised Crime Team, said: “This is a substantial sentence and highlights our commitment to disrupting county lines drug dealing.

“The associated harm with county lines such as criminal exploitation, cuckoo-ing and street violence is far-reaching and we will not stop in our efforts to relentlessly pursue those involved.”

