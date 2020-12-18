Homes plan for Flaxmill submitted

Drawings show how the site could look once the new houses and commercial units are built. How the proposed entrance to the restored Haughmond Square could look. An artist's impression shows how the site could look.

Two new business premises are also proposed along with the renovation of numbers one and 15 Haughmond Square, currently occupied by takeaway businesses Chilli Spice and Spring Garden.

The proposals come as Historic England, which owns the mill buildings and surrounding land, has pulled back on plans to acquire the takeaways through a compulsory purchase order, saying it will continue negotiations with the current owners.

The outline planning application sets out how the residential aspect of the scheme could take shape, including terraced houses and two blocks of 30 apartments.

A further nine flats and a three-storey house will also be created through the conversion of the Apprentice House building.

A design and access statement submitted in support of the application says some of the housing could be retirement homes, student accommodation or sheltered living.

The proposed commercial units will most likely be occupied by shops, but could also be turned into gyms or other health and beauty businesses, according to the statement.

An area of public open space is proposed along the former canal, with pedestrian and cycle routes linking to nearby parks and recreation grounds.

The statement says: “An overarching objective of the development is that it should create an economically viable, vibrant new community.

“It should be identifiable as a unique area of the town while being strongly linked to it and the adjacent communities.

“This will be a mixed-use development with a diversity of uses, adding to those in the historic buildings that are already consented and under construction.”

Over the last three years the Flaxmill site has undergone a major programme of work to restore the Main Mill and other buildings to create modern office space, a visitor centre and cafe.

The scheme is an integral part of the wider aspirations to regenerate the ‘Northern Corridor’ out of the town centre as part of the Big Town Plan.

Historic England has gradually cleared the site including the former bus depot since the project began but said talks over last two remaining buildings not within its ownership – the takeaways – had proved unsuccessful.

Having previously framed the entrance to Haughmond Square, which contained small workers’ cottages which have long since been demolished, it is intended that the restoration of the two buildings will allow the historic gateway to the site to be restored.

Under the plans, Haughmond Square will be a pedestrianised public space flanked by terraced houses.

Historic England had asked Shropshire Council to use its compulsory purchase order (CPO) powers to buy the take away buildings, but the request was withdrawn ahead of a cabinet meeting this week at which it was due to be decided.

A spokesperson for Historic England said: “At this stage, with the support of the council, we are seeking to acquire the properties by agreement and remain keen to continue discussing the terms of any acquisition with the property owners and occupiers.

“The use of compulsory purchase powers by the council would only ever be a measure of last resort should it not be possible for Historic England to reach an agreement on reasonable terms with the property owners.

“If negotiations fail and agreement cannot be reached it may be necessary to seek powers of compulsory purchase.”