Follow the star for nativity trail

A nativity trail has been organised in Bayston Hill

The Friends of Oakmeadow CE Primary School have arranged a trail around Bayston Hill in Shrewsbury, and Shropshire Rural Housing Association has provided the prizes for children when they complete it.

John Green, chief executive of Shropshire Rural Housing Association, which is based in Bayston Hill, said they were very pleased to help.

“By providing some treats to reward the children who complete the trail, we hope we can help make the event that extra little bit special for everyone," he said.

Rhea Alton, of The Friends of Oakmeadow, added: “Like everyone, we are having to think outside the box about how we can continue to organise events and raise money for the school.

“As a charity, we rely heavily on the support from local businesses in the area and are very grateful to all at Shropshire Rural Housing Association for donating the sweet treats which will be available to children when completing the trail.”

People can join the nativity trail by collecting a map from Daisy and Tilly’s shop in the village and using it to find various letters in the windows of homes around Bayston Hill which will spell out a clue pointing them in the direction of the nativity scene.

“We will have a donation box available where the maps are collected should anyone wish to donate to the Friends of Oakmeadow,” added Rhea.

“We hope lots of people will get involved - it’s a great way to explore the village, which looks especially festive this year with so many households being decked out with fantastic Christmas lights.”