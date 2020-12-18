Design and budget phases to come in Shrewsbury swimming overhaul

The Quarry swimming baths in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Council's cabinet has agreed to explore an option which would see competitive swimming moved to Sundorne Sports Village and the Quarry Fitness Centre demolished and replaced by a new fitness facility, which would include a 25m four-lane pool.

Officers will now take the next steps to investigate the costs and deliverability of the preferred option, including a Royal Institute of Architects (RIBA) stage 2 concept design, following which a budgeted proposal and timescales for delivery will be recommended to members for consideration in summer 2021.

The option has received criticism from swimming groups who want to keep a 25m eight-lane competition pool at the Quarry, but the council believes the changes proposed offer the most comprehensive swimming provision for Shrewsbury and the wider county.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: “The council is committed to keeping swimming provision at the Quarry site. This option includes providing swimming provision across two sites making access to facilities easier for more people across Shropshire and the region not just Shrewsbury.

“Option 4 looks to meet our strategic objectives which could see new swimming pools built; at the Quarry and Shrewsbury Sports Village. It gives us an opportunity to transform the Quarry site into a quality, sustainable and energy efficient leisure destination that promotes positive physical and mental health and wellbeing while also improving the leisure offer at Shrewsbury Sports Village, including the provision of a competition pool which will provide for a Shropshire wide swimming facility.