Gas main replacement work to take place in Shrewsbury

Work to replace a gas main will take place in Shrewsbury next month.

Cadent Gas is to replace an old cast iron gas main on Crowmeole Lane, between its junction with Mytton Oak Road and Churchill Road.

Work is due to start on January 4 and last for six weeks.

During the work a road crossing will be required on Mytton Oak Road as the existing main crosses the road.

To carry out the excavations and connections safely, temporary two-way signals will be in place on Mytton Oak Road for two weeks, with the junction leading onto Crowmeole Lane closed.

This is to alleviate the requirement of a third traffic light on Crowmeole Lane and help keep disruption on Mytton Oak Road to a minimum.

Upon completion of the connections on Mytton Oak Road, work will continue on Crowmeole Lane, where the road will remain closed for a further week whilst work takes place within the narrower section of the road.

As work progresses onto the wider sections of Crowmeole Lane the remaining works will be completed under signage with the road closure removed.

During the work traffic will be diverted via Rad Valley Road, Crowmeole Drive and Oakfield Road.

Access to properties will be maintained at all times.

Cadent Gas will have their customer liaison team on site to notify affected residents and businesses.

