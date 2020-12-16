Rosalie, 102, shows you're never too old for a sing-song

Rosalie Dent, 102, gets ready for Carols on the Doorstep

Rosalie Dent, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, is taking part in Carols on the Doorstep, which will involve radio stations playing carols for neighbours to sing along to together on their doorsteps.

Mrs Dent will be joining in with fellow Radbrook Care Home residents, whose loved ones will also be in attendance from a distance in the car park.

Justine Ellory, community relationship manager at the home, said everyone at the home is looking forward to it, and highlighted how important music can be in helping older folks.

"Mrs Dent loves music so it's definitely going to be right up her and our residents' street," she said.

"For her birthday we had a big party and a buffet, and we set up a live video chat with her two daughters in Australia."

She added: "We do have singing for the brain which we've managed to keep going on Zoom. Some of the residents can recite songs from 50 or 60 years ago word perfect.

"We're going to have their relatives socially distanced in the car park so they can see their loved ones and the residents will be around the piano.

"We have to make sure the residents are safe while still trying to think of innovative ways to help people enjoy themselves."

Carols on the Doorstep was set up by Shrewsbury's Katy Rink and Beth Heath, and now several other towns have got involved.