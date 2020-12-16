Festive retail therapy fun for kids at 'Elfridges'

Archie Blent, teacher Chrissi Haris and Willow Price at Coleham Primary School's Christmas shopping day

Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury organised a shopping event for the children with the help of the town's Morrison's store.

The week long event was organised to give pupils the chance to shop for gifts for their loved ones in a safe environment and bring some Christmas cheer.

The school’s Victorian Coach House was transformed into an elves’ grotto and the children were sent a special video message from the elves in preparation.

The school’s PTA Friends of Coleham were keen to add an exciting event for the children that children could enjoy in their class ‘bubbles’. They have had to cancel all of their events this year and so hope to raise some funds for school.

Morrisons donated gifts and Christmas hampers for families in need.

Tracy Othen, the school's business manager who organised the event, said: "Thank you so much to Morrisons for their generosity, we are so touched and overwhelmed. The hampers will make a real difference to families. Helping with Elfridges has been fantastic, it means that every single child in school will experience the magic of the grotto and receive a gift to take home and put under their tree."