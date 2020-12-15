Legal firm is on the case to help charities

Karen Ashton of Wace Morgan in her Christmas sweater.

Wace Morgan Solicitors, based in Shrewsbury, is giving more than £2,500 to various good causes this Christmas.

“We have selected four charities to support this December – all of them very worthy organisations,” said Jamie Cherrington, marketing and communications assistant at the company, based in St Mary’s Place, which employs around 90 people.

The firm has sponsored the "decorate your doorstep" project, to the tune of £1,000, which has been launched in Shrewsbury to raise money for the town’s food banks.

It has handed over a further £500 cheque to the food banks, as well as another £500 to the Walking with the Wounded’s "Walking Home for Christmas" appeal.

Jamie added: “We have also donated £250 to both Severn Hospice and Age UK Shropshire & West Midlands as our partner Zara Oliver is a trustee for both.