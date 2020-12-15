Festive fun on Christmas jumper day

Alainah Canete and Millie Doolan, both 12 on Christmas Jumper Day at The Priory School

The Priory School students wore festive jumpers as part of their charity fundraising activities. So far they have raised nearly £4,000 for causes including Cancer Research UK, The Harry Johnson Trust and WaterAid, and aim to hit £15,000.

Hannah Emonson, year 11 captain with responsibility for charities, said: "Fundraising has always been an important part of school life at The Priory and this year is no exception, despite the restrictions and unprecedented changes to all our daily lives.

"The Priory School is passionate about raising money, challenging ourselves to raise £15,000 for charitable causes, charities that need support more than ever this year. Through a student vote, our school selected Cancer Research, The Harry Johnson Trust and WaterAid as our chosen charities.

"Taking part in charity events reminds us all of the importance of helping others. So far, through numerous charity events such as non-uniform days, a Covid-safe Halloween fun run, a Fifa competition and a virtual Christmas quiz, we have raised nearly £4,000 towards our target.