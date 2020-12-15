Christmas jumper day brings festive joy to students

Alainah Canete and Millie Doolan, both 12, on Christmas Jumper Day at The Priory School

The Priory School in Shrewsbury held its Christmas Jumper Day to bring a bit of winter joy to normal school day proceedings.

It was also the latest in a series of fundraisers that has helped the school raise nearly £4,000 for different causes this year.

Hannah Emonson, the school's year 11 captain with responsibility for charities, said: "Fundraising has always been an important part of school life at The Priory. This year is no exception, despite the restrictions and unprecedented changes to all our daily lives.

"The Priory School is passionate about raising money, challenging ourselves to raise £15,000 for charitable causes - charities that need support more than ever this year. Through a student vote, our school selected Cancer Research, The Harry Johnson Trust and WaterAid as our chosen charities.

"Taking part in charity events reminds us all of the importance of helping others. So far, through numerous charity events such as non-uniform days, a Covid-safe Halloween fun run, a FIFA competition and a virtual Christmas quiz, we have raised nearly £4,000 towards our target.