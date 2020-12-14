Shrewsbury nursery spreading festive cheer with gifts for those in need

Nursery owner Natalie Tudor, manager Katie Harris and deputy manager Sarah Henderson

The reverse Advent calendar project was the brainchild of managers at Stargazers Nursery, in Sweetlake, who have been collecting goodies which will to go to nominees from the community who may have had a particularly difficult year.

Instead of receiving sweets for themselves the families have been encouraged to donate items including food, drinks and table decorations to create up to four hampers full of Christmas treats to be delivered by December 24.

Stargazers Nursery manager Katie Harris says: "We have been asking the parents to join in our reverse Advent calendar initiative in the run up to Christmas.

"The children have been bringing something in. We have asked the parents for suggestions about who would benefit. It may be someone who's either been struggling due to loss, health issues or due to financial hardship.

"We have got three hampers and are hoping to collect enough treats to make up a fourth.

"We'll be pulling names out of a hat on Christmas Eve to choose the winners. We know that a lot of nurseries have closed down in Shrewsbury due to financial pressures relating to Covid-19.

"We recognise that we've been really fortunate to have kept our doors open and we are so grateful for that. We want to give something back to the community."

The hamper collection was introduced by the nursery's fundraising co-ordinator Sarah Henderson.

The business is also celebrating the 15th anniversary of when the nursery was taken over by the current owner Natalie Tudor on December 12, 2005.

There are 60 families registered on its books and 11 employees.