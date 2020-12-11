Mayor is first to visit Tree of Light in Shrewsbury

The Mayor of Shrewsbury was the first person to see the newly installed Rotary Tree of Light in Shrewsbury.

Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Gwen Burgess
Councillor Gwen Burgess was visiting at the same time members of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club were installing the 2020 Tree of Light in the bell tower of St Mary’s Church

The Mayor told Rotarians she was ‘delighted’ to be the first visitor to the tree and wished Rotary every success in this year's charity fundraising.

Rotarian Iain Gilmour said members of the club had just completed the installation of the Rotary Tree of Light when the mayor arrived.

He said: “The mayor was visiting the festive charity card shop in the church and her arrival, just as we were completing the installation, could not have been more timely.

“I am delighted to say the mayor was most impressed, so we are hoping more visitors to St Mary’s Church will be thrilled to see this year’s tree.”

The Tree of Light presents an opportunity to make a donation of £5 or more in memory of a loved one and dedications are now online at shrewsburyrotary.co.uk/dedications

If donations are gifted aided this will add 25p to every pound donated.

The major beneficiaries of this year’s Rotary Tree of Light will be Age UK Shropshire, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

